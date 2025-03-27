Orlando Robinson scores 23 points in the Raptors’ 116-86 victory over the Nets

By The Associated Press
Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez]

NEW YORK (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting and added 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors rout the Brooklyn Nets 116-86 on Wednesday night.

Eleventh in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors won their second straight game and handed the 12th-place Nets their fifth straight loss.

Jonathan Mogbo added 15 points and RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes each had 15. The Raptors won at Washington on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Nic Claxton led Brooklyn with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Ziaire Williams added 13 points.

Takeaways

Raptors: Toronto is 18-16 in its last 34 games.

Nets: Brooklyn is 1-8 in its last nine and 2-15 in its last 17.

Key moment

Toronto took control early, leading 32-18 after the first quarter.

Key stat

Robinson had 10 first-quarter points, making four attempts from the field and two free throws without a miss.

Up next

Both teams play Friday night. The Raptors host Charlotte, and the Nets host the Los Angeles Clippers.

