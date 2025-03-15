Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson hopeful he will be ready for season opener on March 27

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson remains optimistic he will be ready for the season opener on March 27 as he recovers from a mild right intercoastal strain. The Orioles have been taking a cautious approach since Henderson left a game on Feb. 27 after one inning because of discomfort on his lower right side. An intercostal strain involves the muscles around the ribs. The 23-year-old shortstop hit .281 with 37 homers and 92 RBIs last season. Henderson was the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year. The Orioles open the season in Toronto.

