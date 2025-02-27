Orioles remove star Gunnar Henderson from game as precaution due to lower right side discomfort

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore star shortstop Gunnar Henderson was removed from a spring training game with lower right side discomfort. Henderson was the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year and a 2024 All-Star Game selection. He made a jumping catch of a line drive against Toronto in the first inning before being taken out as a precaution. Henderson debuted with the Orioles in 2022. He has never been on the injured list in the majors. He played in 159 games last season while setting career highs with 37 homers, 92 RBIs and 21 steals.

