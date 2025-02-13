Orioles lefty Trevor Rogers unlikely to be ready for start of season after issue with right kneecap

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Orioles left-hander Trevor Rogers isn’t expected to be ready for the start of the season after a partial dislocation of his right kneecap during the offseason. Baltimore general manager Mike Elias told reporter at Orioles camp in Florida on Thursday that Rogers suffered the knee subluxation in January. It wasn’t clear exactly when or how he sustained the injury. The Orioles acquired the former All-Star lefty and first-round draft pick from Miami in a deadline trade last July. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk just three weeks later after going 0-2 with a 7.11 ERA in four starts.

