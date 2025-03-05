Orioles hopeful star SS Gunnar Henderson ready for season but being cautious with rib strain

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles star shortstop Gunnar Henderson has a mild right intercoastal strain. Manager Brandon Hyde says that the Orioles are very hopeful that Henderson will be ready for the season opener March 27 at Toronto, but are being cautious with the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year. The 23-year-old shortstop was an All-Star last season, when he hit .281 with 37 homers and 92 RBIs. An intercostal strain involves the muscles around the ribs. Hyde’s update to reporters Wednesday came six days after Henderson exited a spring training game because of lower right side discomfort.

