Orioles hire former All-Star outfielder Adam Jones as special adviser to GM and community ambassador

BALTIMORE (AP) — Retired five-time All-Star outfielder Adam Jones is returning to the Baltimore Orioles as a special adviser to general manager Mike Elias as well as a community ambassador. Jones will advise Elias on various matters while serving as a resource for the rest of the baseball operations department and players. Jones will begin this new role by working as a guest coach at the Orioles’ spring training camp in Sarasota, Florida. Jones played for the Orioles from 2008-18 and won four Gold Gloves during that stretch. He made the AL All-Star team in 2009 and every year from 2012-15.

