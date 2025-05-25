Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman leaves game vs. Red Sox after taking foul ball off mask

By The Associated Press
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, left, cannot handle the throw as Boston Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela, right, scores during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Friday, May 23, 2025, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Winslow Townson]

BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman left Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox in the top of the fifth inning after taking a hard foul ball off his mask two innings earlier.

In the third, Rafael Devers’ foul ball slammed directly into Rutschman’s mask. The catcher dropped his head for a moment while plate umpire Emil Jimenez politely walked the ball out to pitcher Dean Kremer so Rutschman could have some time to recover.

He was replaced by Maverick Handley.

