Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman leaves game vs. Red Sox after taking foul ball off mask

BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman left Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox in the top of the fifth inning after taking a hard foul ball off his mask two innings earlier.

In the third, Rafael Devers’ foul ball slammed directly into Rutschman’s mask. The catcher dropped his head for a moment while plate umpire Emil Jimenez politely walked the ball out to pitcher Dean Kremer so Rutschman could have some time to recover.

He was replaced by Maverick Handley.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.