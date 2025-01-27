Orioles agree to $975,000, 1-year deal with OF Dylan Carlson

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms with Dylan Carlson on a $975,000, one-year contract. The agreement on Monday comes a couple of months after the outfielder was non-tendered by the Tampa Bay Rays. Carlson was a first-round draft pick in 2016 by the St. Louis Cardinals, and he hit 18 home runs in his first full season in 2021. Since then, he’s hit only 16. Carlson hit .209 with three home runs and 25 RBIs in 96 games for the Cardinals and Rays in 2024, but at age 26 the switch-hitter may still have some upside and can play all three outfield spots.

