Orioles agree to $10 million, 1-year deal with reliever Andrew Kittredge, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract with reliever Andrew Kittredge. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement has not been announced. The deal includes a $9 million salary this year and a $9 million team option for 2026 with a $1 million buyout. The 34-year-old Kittredge went 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA and one save last year with the St. Louis Cardinals. The right-hander spent the previous seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.