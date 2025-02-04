Orioles add OF Ramón Laureano on $4 million, 1-year deal with team option for 2026

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms with Ramón Laureano on a $4 million, one-year contract in another addition to their increasingly crowded outfield. The deal includes a team option for 2026. The 30-year-old Laureano hit .259 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs last year for Atlanta and Cleveland. Baltimore lost right fielder Anthony Santander to free agency, but the Orioles have added Tyler O’Neill, Dylan Carlson and now Laureano to their outfield. The outfield also includes holdovers Cedric Mullins, Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.