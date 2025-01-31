Oregon women hand No. 16 Michigan State its first home loss of the season, 63-59

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Peyton Scott scored 12 points, Phillipina Kyei had nine points, 10 rebounds and two late free throws, and Oregon beat No. 16 Michigan State 63-59 on Thursday night for the Spartans’ first home loss this season.

Oregon led 35-23 at halftime and 55-40 after three quarter before Michigan State started the fourth on a 15-3 run, capped by Julia Ayrault’s basket with 4 minutes remaining. But the Spartans would not make another field goal until there were 1.3 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Ines Sotelo.

Oregon also went cold down the stretch, with its only field goal of the fourth quarter coming on Deja Kelly’s jumper from the free-throw line with 5:36 left.

Kyei went 1 of 6 from the free-throw line before sinking two with 13.9 seconds left for a 63-56 lead.

Kelly finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Oregon (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten), which has won four straight and seven of its last eight. Nani Falatea totaled 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Ayrault and reserve Grace VanSlooten, who played two seasons at Oregon, each scored 14 points for Michigan State (17-4, 7-3). Theryn Hallock added 12 points.

Michigan State faced its first first-quarter deficit at home this season after Oregon jumped out to a 21-8 lead. The Spartans were just 3 of 14 from the field in the frame.

The Ducks improved to 13-0 when leading at the half this season.

The Spartans were riding a five-game winning streak and a 10-0 home record this season.

Oregon stays on the road to play Michigan on Sunday, when the Spartans play at Northwestern.

