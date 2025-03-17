Oregon State women lost most of its team and conference after last year’s Elite 8, now back in NCAA
Oregon State is back in the women’s NCAA Tournament after losing most of its team and its power conference following an Elite Eight appearance in a 27-win season last year. Eight players from last year’s roster with eligibility remaining, including the top six scorers, left the Oregon State after that deep postseason run. And the Pac-12 was down to them and Washington State because of realignment. But the 19-15 Beavers made the NCAA field again, with an automatic berth as West Coast Conference tournament champions. They are a No. 14 seed headed to North Carolina to play Saturday.
