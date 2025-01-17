Oregon State outlasts No. 16 Gonzaga 97-89 in overtime

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Rataj had a career-high 29 points and Oregon State pulled away late in overtime to beat No. 16 Gonzaga 97-89 on Thursday night. Nate Kingz added 20 points for the Beavers (14-5, 4-2 West Coast Conference), who were boosted by a sellout crowd at Gill Coliseum. Graham Ike had 26 points and nine rebounds for Gonzaga (14-5, 5-1) before fouling out in overtime. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak. Braden Huff’s jumper got Gonzaga to 91-89 with 57 seconds left in the extra period, but Liutaurus Lelevicious answered with a layup for the Beavers. Oregon State closed out the game with free throws before fans rushed the court.

