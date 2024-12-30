Oregon defensive lineman Jordan Burch ready to face Ohio State after missing first meeting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ask anyone on Ohio State’s offense what the biggest difference is for Oregon on defense going into Wednesday’s Rose Bowl, and the near unanimous answer is Jordan Burch. The senior defensive end did not play in the first meeting on Oct. 12 after he suffered a meniscus injury during practice leading up to the game. Burch though will be back for the top-seeded Ducks, who face the eighth-seeded Buckeyes in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal. Burch missed most of October due to knee and ankle injuries. He had 30 tackles, including 11 for loss, and 8 1/2 sacks in nine games.

