Opening-day starter Tanner Bibee signs 5-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Right-hander Tanner Bibee has signed a five-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians. The deal includes a club option for 2030. Bibee will get his first opening-day assignment on Thursday at Kansas City. He went 12-8 with a 3.47 ERA last season, finishing with 12 quality starts in 31 outings and 187 strikeouts in 173 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old California native was 0-1 with a 3.45 ERA in four postseason starts last year. Bibee had 10 wins during his rookie season in 2023 and was second in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.