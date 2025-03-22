Opening-day starter Tanner Bibee signs $48 million, 5-year contract with Cleveland Guardians

By The Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 17, 2025, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Right-hander Tanner Bibee has signed a $48 million, five-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians, a deal that includes a team option for 2030 and could be worth $68 million over six seasons. Bibee will get his first opening-day assignment on Thursday at Kansas City. He went 12-8 with a 3.47 ERA last season, finishing with 12 quality starts in 31 outings and 187 strikeouts in 173 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old California native was 0-1 with a 3.45 ERA in four postseason starts last year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.