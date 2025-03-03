One year in, the Titans still on target for finishing their enclosed stadium by February 2027

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are in the midst of a major rebuilding project with their roster. They can only hope their progress goes as well as the construction of their new enclosed stadium. The Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft April 24 after going 3-14 in 2024. Tours showed the progress of the three-year project at the new Nissan Stadium. February 2027 remains the target date for the end of stadium construction. That will give more than enough time for the Titans to move next door from their open-air stadium before the 2027 season and test out the building with plenty of big events too.

