Once the Eagles franchise QB, Carson Wentz faces his former team in the Super Bowl as a backup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Carson Wentz once again will mostly be a spectator on the sidelines for a Super Bowl appearance by the Philadelphia Eagles. Seven years after he watched his backup Nick Foles win the MVP after delivering the Eagles their first Super Bowl title, Wentz is back on the big stage as a backup to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs prepare to take on his former team and his former backup, Jalen Hurts. Wentz describes his journey that took him to Kansas City after stops in Indianapolis, Washington and Los Angeles as a “whirlwind” but he is thankful to be on a team still.

