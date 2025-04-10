Onana at fault twice as Man United draws 2-2 at Lyon, Tottenham held at home, Chelsea stays perfect

Andre Onana, described by Nemanja Matic as “one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history”, was at fault for both goals as his side drew 2-2 at Lyon in a Europa League quarterfinal first leg on Thursday.

Former United midfielder Matic, now a player with Lyon, made the less than flattering comments about Onana in a pre-game press conference.

Then, in the match itself, United went 1-0 down after 25 minutes when Onana failed to stop a curling free-kick from out wide by Thiago Almada.

Leny Yoro equalized for the visiting team in first-half stoppage time, with a header after goalkeeper Lucas Perri had cleared a Bruno Fernandes free-kick.

Fernandes then sent a precise cross for substitute Joshua Zirkzee to head what seemed to be the winner in the 88th minute.

Manchester United's Leny Yoro, left, celebrates with Alejandro Garnacho after scoring his side's first goal during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Lyon and Manchester United at Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus

But Rayan Cherki hit back for Lyon when he pounced on the rebound after Cameroon international Onana had spilled an effort from Georges Mikautadze.

“I think this is the worst moment to concede a goal like that,” Yoro told TNT Sports. “We were winning 2-1. I think away this was a good score, but we go with a draw and we try to win the game at home.”

United remains the only side unbeaten in the competition this season.

Winning the Europa League, as United did in 2017, is rewarded with a spot in the Champions League, something the club is highly unlikely to achieve through its current 13th-place position in the Premier League.

Tottenham, also bidding to rescue a dismal Premier League campaign, hit back to salvage a 1-1 home draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tottenham went 1-0 down when Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitiké scored following a fast counterattack in the sixth minute.

The hosts then drew level with a goal from Pedro Porro in the 26th after he met a cross from James Maddison.

“I can’t ask any more of the lads,” said Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou. “It was disappointing to concede the way we did.”

Ulrik Saltnes struck twice as Bodø/Glimt stunned Lazio 2-0 in tough conditions just inside the Arctic Circle.

Earlier, heavy snowfall in Bodø put the game in doubt between the Norwegian champion and the side that had finished top in the league phase.

In a game played on an artificial pitch, Saltnes scored early in the second half with a low shot after Ole Didrik Blomberg fed him inside the area.

The midfielder then added his second goal by lobbing the ball over Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas, with Alessio Romagnoli’s clearance coming after it crossed the line.

Ten-man Rangers and Athletic Bilbao shared a goalless draw in Glasgow, after the home side was reduced to 10 men in the 13th minute when defender Robin Pröpper brought down Iñaki Williams and was dismissed.

Alex Berenguer also missed a late penalty for Athletic.

All the second legs are next Thursday.

Chelsea stays perfect in Conference League

Chelsea is still cruising in the Europa Conference League after keeping its perfect record with a 3-0 win at Legia Warsaw.

Following a dull first half, Chelsea struck twice early in the second period and then added another goal.

Tyrique George netted the first in the 49th on a rebound, his first goal for the club, while second-half substitute Noni Madueke scored with a left-foot shot eight minutes later. It could have been three but Christopher Nkunku had his spot kick saved.

Madueke made it 3-0 from close range in the 74th.

In the other quarterfinal, first-leg games, Fiorentina won 2-1 at Celje, Real Betis beat Jagiellonia 2-0 and Rapid Vienna downed Djurgården 1-0.

All the second legs are next Thursday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.