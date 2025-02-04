On eve of his 40th birthday, Ronaldo says he is the best soccer player ever

MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo approaches his 40th birthday with the same confidence and self-esteem as he has always boasted throughout his successful career. Ronaldo turns 40 on Wednesday and apparently has no doubt about who should be considered the best soccer player ever. In an interview with Spanish television channel La Sexta he says “I am the most complete player who has ever existed.” The Portugal star holds most scoring records in men’s international soccer, including most appearances with 217 and most goals with 135.

