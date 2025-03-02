On a defense-first 8-game winning streak, the Tampa Bay Lightning are the hottest team in the NHL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are the hottest team in the NHL. They’ve won eight games in a row sandwiched around the 4 Nations Face-Off and last lost on Feb. 1. They have not been defeated in regulation since January. Coach Jon Cooper’s team is doing it with defense first and discovered a winning style that can be replicated in the playoffs. With elite goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy in his prime and plenty of high-end talent on the roster, that’s bad news for the rest of the league this spring.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.