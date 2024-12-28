Omier has 19 points, 24 rebounds to lead No. 25 Baylor’s 107-53 rout of Arlington Baptist

WACO, Texas (AP) — Norchad Omier had 19 points and a season-high 24 rebounds, leading No. 25 Baylor to a 107-53 rout of Arlington Baptist. Omier scored 13 of his 19 in the first half, including a two-handed dunk 17 seconds into the game. He six Bears in double figures. Jamar McCray had 12 points for the Patriots, a Division II school in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

