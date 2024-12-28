Omier has 19 points, 24 rebounds to lead No. 25 Baylor’s 107-53 rout of Arlington Baptist

By The Associated Press
Baylor forward Norchad Omier (15) goes up to score over Arlington Baptist guard Ahmad Webster, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jerry Larson]

WACO, Texas (AP) — Norchad Omier had 19 points and a season-high 24 rebounds, leading No. 25 Baylor to a 107-53 rout of Arlington Baptist. Omier scored 13 of his 19 in the first half, including a two-handed dunk 17 seconds into the game. He six Bears in double figures. Jamar McCray had 12 points for the Patriots, a Division II school in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

