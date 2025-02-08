Omier earns 80th career double-double, leads Baylor to season sweep of UCF, 91-76

WACO, Texas (AP) — Norchad Omier collected his 12th double-double of the season and the 80th of his career and Baylor defeated UCF 91-76 on Saturday to sweep the Big 12 Conference season series.

The senior from Bluefields, Nicaragua, came into the game tied with Oscar Robertson and Michael Brooks for ninth all-time in double-doubles. After scoring a team-high 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds he is now tied with Malik Rose for eighth.

Moustapha Thiam knocked down a 3 with 6:09 left in the first half to give the Knights (13-10, 4-8) a 25-21 lead, but Omier hit a pair at the line, Jeremy Roach scored at the basket and Robert Wright III hit a 3 to put Baylor in front to stay. The Bears outscored UCF 17-11 the rest of the way to take a 45-36 halftime lead.

Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year VJ Edgecombe returned to the Baylor lineup to score 17 points with five assists and a pair of steals. With Edgecombe sidelined the Bears lost to No. 13 Texas Tech 73-59 on Tuesday. Langston Love scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds and Jayden Nunn and Jalen Celestine each added 12 points as the bench contributed 40 points for Baylor (15-8, 7-5).

Keyshawn Hall scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead UCF, which lost its fourth straight game and now has dropped six of its last seven. Thiam hit 3 of 4 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points while Darius Johnson and Jordan Ivy-Curry contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Baylor plays at No. 6 Houston on Monday. UCF plays host to No. 8 Iowa State on Tuesday.

