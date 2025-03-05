`OMG’-singing shortstop Jose Iglesias to minor league deal with Padres, AP source says

A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that infielder Jose Iglesias has agreed to a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. The 35-year-old Iglesias would make $3 million while in the major leagues if added to the Padres’ 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn another $1 million in performance bonuses. The singing shortstop hit .337 in 118 games and the song “OMG” that he wrote and sang became an anthem for the Mets’ unlikely playoff run.

