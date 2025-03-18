Omaha Mavericks’ trash (can) turns into treasure with program earning its first March Madness bid

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Omaha Mavericks’ vision was making the NCAA Tournament when it announced 14 years ago it would move from Division II to Division I. Circumstances seemed less than ideal for the breakthrough to happen this season. Top scorer Frankie Fidler transferred, the Mavs were picked eighth in the nine-team Summit League and were 4-9 following a 32-point loss at Iowa State. They’ve won 18 of 21 entering their game against St. John’s on Thursday. Motivation for the season-ending run came from an assistant coach’s idea to beat up a trash can in the locker room.

