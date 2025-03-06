Olympic refugee boxer out of pro debut because of medical issue, promoter says

LONDON (AP) — Olympic boxing bronze medalist Cindy Ngamba has been withdrawn from her scheduled professional debut because of a medical issue. The promotion company Boxxer says “a pre-fight medical examination revealed an issue requiring further investigation” and that Ngamba “will undergo further tests in the coming days.” Ngamba was set to face Kirstie Bavington in a super welterweight bout Friday as part of an all-female card headlined by the Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price welterweight world title unification fight at Royal Albert Hall.

