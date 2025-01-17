Olympic long jump champion Tentoglou named Balkan athlete of the year

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou was named the Best Balkan Athlete of the Year for 2024 on Friday ahead of Romanian swimmer David Popovici and Serbian NBA star Nikola Jokic. The 26-year-old Tentoglou won Olympic gold in Paris last year. He is also the reigning world indoor champion and the European champion. The results of the annual poll were published by the Bulgarian News Agency. A total of 38 athletes received votes.

