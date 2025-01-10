Olympic coaches sanctioned in international investigation of abuse in Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics

GENEVA (AP) — A four-year investigation into alleged physical, verbal and psychological abuse of rhythmic gymnasts in Azerbaijan led to the former Olympic team head coach getting an eight-year international ban from the sport. Mariana Vasileva coached the Azerbaijan team from 2008 to 2021 and is now a deputy sports minister in the Azerbaijan government. Documents in the case prosecuted by the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation said Vasileva’s athletes claimed she tried to strangle one of them who wanted to leave the team, physically beat them and would deprive them of contact with their families. Her daughter who coached at the Paris Olympics got a suspended ban from the sport. The verdicts and sanctions decided late last year were not published until Dec. 31. They can be challenged on appeal.

