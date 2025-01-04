Olympic champ Sara Hector wins World Cup giant slalom as former leader Federica Brignone falls

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Olympic champion Sara Hector has won her second women’s World Cup giant slalom of the season. Italian skier Federica Brignone has fallen in the first run. Hector finished 1.42 seconds ahead of the 18-year-old Lara Colturi of Albania to move top of both the GS and overall standings. The 34-year-old Brignone’s hopes of extending her lead in the GS standings ended when she fell in her first race since extending her record as the oldest race winner in women’s World Cup history at Semmering in Austria last weekend. The injured Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t race.

