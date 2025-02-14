Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson out 6 weeks with hamstring tear

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson will be sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring tear that has sunk her hopes of breaking the women’s indoor 800 meter world record at an event Saturday. The 22-year-old British runner revealed the extent of the injury Friday, telling Sky Sports that she has a “Grade C” tear. She says “It’s going to be the outdoor season now, probably, until I do race again, which is a bit of a shame.” Hodgkinson sustained the injury this week in a training session for Saturday’s “Keely Klassic,” an event she helped create and where she hoped to break Jolanda Ceplak’s 800 meter indoor world record of 1 minute, 55.82 seconds.

