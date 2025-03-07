Olson scores 21, Iowa forces 24 turnovers to oust sixth-seed Michigan St., 74-61 in Big 10 tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lucy Olson scored 21 points and got her ninth assist by finding Kylie Feuerbach open in the corner for a 3-pointer in the final minute that slammed the door on Iowa’s 74-61 win over No. 24 Michigan State on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

With former teammate Caitlin Clark cheering them on, the Hawkeyes earned their 11th straight conference tournament victory to advance to the quarterfinal round and a rematch with No. 8-ranked and third-seeded Ohio State. Iowa (22-9) has played in five of the last six Big Ten Tournament championship games.

Julia Ayrault hit two first-quarter 3-pointers to stake Michigan State to a 16-12 lead to start the second quarter, but Iowa opened with a 16-0 run that was fueled by Hannah Stuekle’s eight points. The Spartans took a brief lead midway through the third period, but Ava Heiden scored six straight points and Iowa took a 54-48 lead to start the fourth quarter. Ayrault hit two free throws to cut the Spartans’ deficit to five with 2:49 left. After Ayrault committed Michigan State’s 24th turnover, Olson drove into the lane and kicked a pass to an open Feuerbach in the corner for the 3 to push the lead into double digits with 54 seconds left.

Olson finished with five rebounds and four of the Hawkeyes’ 16 steals. Stuelke posted 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds with four steals. Taylor McCabe was 4 of 10 from beyond the arc to add 12 points and Heiden scored 11 points off the bench.

Ayrault led Michigan State (21-9) with 17 points. Grace VanSlooten scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Ines Sotelo added 11 points off the bench.

