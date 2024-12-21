Olsen has 21, O’Grady 18 and No. 22 Iowa women hold off Northern Iowa 92-86 for state sweep

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lucy Olsen scored 21 points, Addison O’Grady had 18 and No. 22 Iowa held off Northern Iowa 92-86 on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes led by 16 at the half but had to make 11 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off the Panthers, who shot 55% in the second half.

Northern Iowa got within one possession on numerous occasions in the fourth quarter, the last time when Elise Jaeger made a layup with 1:07 to play to make it 85-83.

Hannah Stuelke answered for the Hawkeyes with a a strong move in the lane late in the shot clock. A few seconds later she blocked a shot. Sydney Affolter grabbed the loose ball and was fouled, her free throws pushed the lead to 89-83 with 20.2 seconds left

Shateah Westering drilled a 3-pointer but Olsen secured the win from the foul line, giving the Hawkeyes a sweep of in-state rivals Drake, Iowa State and Northern Iowa for the 12th time since 2000.

Stuelke and reserve Taylor McCabe, who had five 3s, both had 15 points for the Hawkeyes (10-2). Iowa finished 20 of 22 from the foul line.

Maya McDermott scored 30 points, 17 in the second half, for Northern Iowa (5-6). Kayba Laube had 20 points and Ryley Goebel and Westering both added 11.

Iowa led 23-12 after one quarter, hitting 8 of 17 shots with three 3s while the Panthers were 5 of 17 without a 3.

The teams combined to go 22 of 38, each with four 3s, in the second quarter, combining for 55 points as the Hawkeyes upped the lead to 53-37.

Northern Iowa stayed hot after halftime, using a 12-3 run to get within 60-52. It was 70-62 for Iowa after the Panthers made 8 of 15 shots and 7 of 10 free throws in the third quarter.

McDermott hit a 3-pointer to pull the Panthers within 76-75 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Hawkeyes, 0-1 in the Big Ten Conference, are home on Dec. 29 against Purdue to resume league play. Northern Iowa goes to Indiana State on the 29th.

