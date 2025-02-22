Olmo helps Barcelona grind out win at Las Palmas and keep La Liga league

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Olmo has scored after coming off the bench to help Barcelona win 1-0 at Las Palmas and keep its lead of the Spanish league. Olmo scored just after an hour was up and another substitute, Ferran Torres, added a second goal in stoppage time. Julián Álvarez scored twice to help Atletico Madrid win 3-0 to stay one point behind Barcelona. Real Madrid is also two points back before playing its game for this round. Villarreal won 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano to remain fifth. Espanyol won its first away game of the season at Alaves.

