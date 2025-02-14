Olivia Miles’ 8 3-pointers matches a team record as No. 2 Notre Dame knocks off Pitt 88-57

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Olivia Miles tied a Notre Dame record with eight 3-pointers and scored 28 points, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to an 88-57 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Notre Dame (13-0, 22-2 ACC) won its 17th consecutive game, the second-longest streak in the nation behind undefeated UCLA’s 23-game run.

Sonia Citron hit four 3-points and had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Former Pitt forward Liatu King scored 11 points against her former team.

Hannah Hidalgo, who ranks second in the nation in scoring at 25.9 points per game, scored a season-low 11 points for Notre Dame. She score less than 20 points for the first time since Nov. 30, a streak of 14 games.

Khadija Faye had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Pitt (3-10, 11-15), her 12th double-double of the season. Mikayla Johnson scored 15 points and Marley Washenitz 13.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Irish hit 14 3-pointers. Notre Dame won its last three games by 30 points or more.

Pittsburgh: The Panthers were unable to secure the program’s first win against a top-five opponent. The Panthers won back-to-back conference games for the first time since the 2022-23 season before Thursday’s loss. They haven’t reached 12 wins in a season since 2016-17.

Key moment

Hidalgo had one field goal in the first half and Miles and Citron filled the void as the Irish outscored Pitt 27-12 in the second quarter and led by 16 at halftime. Miles and Citron combined for nine 3s in the first half and Notre Dame led by just one point through 10 minutes.

Key stat

Hidalgo had seven steals and set the single-season steals record for a Notre Dame sophomore.

Up next

Notre Dame hosts No. 13 Duke on Monday. Pitt welcomes Virginia on Sunday.

