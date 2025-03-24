Olise’s creative spark in midfield is just the right fit for France

PARIS (AP) — Michael Olise’s emergence for France comes at the right moment in a team needing a creative spark in midfield. Olise was outstanding in the 2-0 win against Croatia on Sunday. He scored a free kick and set up the second goal in the return leg of their Nations League quarterfinal. It was Olise’s first international goal on his sixth appearance. He showed authority by taking the kick with superstar forward Kylian Mbappé standing next to him, and curled the ball expertly into the top corner. Olise’s playmaking ability is much-needed for Deschamps given that Antoine Griezmann has retired from international soccer. It could also take some of the burden off Mbappé’s shoulders.

