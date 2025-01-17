Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in talks with Turkish club Besiktas

ANKARA (AP) — Turkish club Besiktas says that it is in talks to hire former Manchester United player and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as its next manager. Solskjaer hasn’t coached since 2021 when he was let go by United. The Besiktas website published a photo of him meeting with club officials along with a statement that said he was negotiating a deal to become its new coach.

