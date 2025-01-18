Ole Gunnar Solskjær appointed Besiktas coach in 1st role since being fired by Man United

ISTANBUL (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been hired as Beşiktaş coach in his first managerial position since being fired by Manchester United more than three years ago. The Turkish club says Solskjær has been given an 18-month contract through to the end of next season with the option for a further year. Beşiktaş is sixth in the Turkish league standings and has been without a coach since Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst was fired in late November. Solskjær hasn’t coached since 2021 when he was let go by United. The 51-year-old Solskjær also managed Cardiff briefly in 2014 and Norwegian club Molde on two occasions.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.