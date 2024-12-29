Oldacre scores 21 points as No. 5 Texas routs Texas Rio Grande Valley 94-35

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Junior Kyla Oldacre matched her career best with 21 points on near perfect shooting, and No. 5 Texas routed Texas Rio Grande Valley 94-35 on Sunday. Oldacre, a 6-foot-6 backup center, converted all six of her field goal attempts and 9 of 10 free throws. She also had seven rebounds and three of the Longhorns’ 21 steals. Madison Booker had 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals for Texas. Starting center Taylor Jones had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Kade Hackerott led Texas Rio Grande Valley with seven points.

