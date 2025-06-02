OL Lyonnes appoints Jonatan Giraldez as new head coach

LYON, France (AP) — Former Barcelona and Washington Spirit coach Jonatan Giraldez has joined French powerhouse OL Lyonnes as a replacement for Joe Montemurro.

The eight-time European champions made the announcement following Montemurro ’s appointment Monday to guide the Australian women’s national soccer team. Giraldez signed a three-year deal, the club said.

The Lyon women’s team was recently rebranded OL Lyonnes, combining the city’s name with the French word for a lioness.

Giraldez led Barcelona to a historic finish in his final season, winning the Liga F, the Copa de la Reina, the Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League. He then joined Washington Spirit in June last year. OL Lyonnes and Washington Spirit are both owned by Michele Kang.

“Jonatan’s commitment to excellence and performance is unmatched. His leadership, tactical acumen, and dedication to player development will propel our club to the next level, both nationally and internationally,” said Kang. “He will play a crucial role in elevating OL Lyonnes to new heights for both players and fans.”

