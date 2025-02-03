Oklahoma’s Patty Gasso chosen to coach USA Softball program through 2028 Olympics

Oklahoma’s Patty Gasso has been selected to coach the USA women’s softball team through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Gasso has won eight national championships at Oklahoma, including the past four. The National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Famer has been involved with the national women’s program since 2018. The Olympic softball tournament will be played at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, the site of all of Gasso’s national title wins. She owns a 1,515-352-2 record at Oklahoma. Team USA won gold in 1996, 2000 and 2004, but lost to Japan in the gold medal game in 2008 and at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

