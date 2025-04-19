Oklahoma women claim seventh NCAA gymnastics championship

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Audrey Davis posted a 9.9250 on the uneven bars in the final rotation on Saturday, and Jordan Bowers followed with a 9.8875 to help the Oklahoma Sooners win their seventh NCAA women’s gymnastics championship.

Oklahoma finished with 198.0125 points in their 11th trip to the Final Four in the last 12 seasons. UCLA — with eight national titles — placed second with 197.6125. Missouri (197.2500) was third and Utah (197.2375) fourth. The Tigers previous best finish was fifth in 2022. The Utes — with 49 straight championship appearances — lead with nine titles but none since 1995. It was Utah’s fifth Final Four appearance in a row.

Six of Oklahoma’s championships have come since 2016 under coach K.J. Kindler, who took over the reins in 2006.

Oklahoma and UCLA were tied for first after the first rotation, with the Sooners opening on the balance beam and the Bruins beginning with the floor exercise.

The Sooners moved to floor in the second rotation and gained some separation thanks to a 9.9625 effort from Faith Torrez. Jordan Bowers, Danielle Sievers and Elle Mueller all posted scores above 9.9000.

Torrez topped the Sooners with a 9.9375 on the vault and Davis led the way on the bars.

