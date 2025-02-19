Oklahoma G Jeremiah Fears in NBA lottery conversation after starting college a year early

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — On some nights, Jeremiah Fears looks like a future NBA star. On others, he looks like a true freshman who reclassified and is still figuring things out. Oklahoma’s dynamic point guard didn’t turn 18 until after he arrived on campus. Either way, he’s moving too fast to dwell on his age. Though he has had rough stretches during Southeastern Conference play, many project him as a lottery pick. Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said Fears has handled the spotlight well and said some mistakes are a given for such an aggressive player.

