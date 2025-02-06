OKC’s Gilgeous-Alexander joins elite list of players to score 50-plus at least 3 times in 7 games

By CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, drives past Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale, middle and guard Devin Booker, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyle Phillips]

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just putting up MVP numbers — he’s posting historic ones. He scored 50 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 140-109 Wednesday night. The Thunder said Gilgeous-Alexander became the ninth player in NBA history to score at least 50 points on three or more occasions in a seven-game span. The list includes Hall of Famers Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor. Gilgeous-Alexander called his success the byproduct of a bigger goal. The Thunder have the league’s best record at 40-9, and they want to win an NBA title.

