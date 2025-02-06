OKC’s Gilgeous-Alexander joins elite list of players to score 50-plus at least 3 times in 7 games

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just putting up MVP numbers — he’s posting historic ones. He scored 50 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 140-109 Wednesday night. The Thunder said Gilgeous-Alexander became the ninth player in NBA history to score at least 50 points on three or more occasions in a seven-game span. The list includes Hall of Famers Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor. Gilgeous-Alexander called his success the byproduct of a bigger goal. The Thunder have the league’s best record at 40-9, and they want to win an NBA title.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.