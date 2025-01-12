Okananwa, Mair deliver for No. 14 Duke women in 60-55 win over Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Backup guard Oluchi Okananwa scored 17 points, Taina Mair hit two big 3-pointers, and No. 14 Duke rallied in the second half to defeat Virginia 60-55. Mair’s 3-pointer with five minutes remaining put the Blue Devils ahead for just the second time, 53-50. A jumper by Toby Fournier and a layup from Okananwa extended Duke’s lead to 57-50 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining but Virginia closed to within 57-55 in the final minute. Mair missed a pullup jumper and Virginia’s Edessa Noyan missed a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left. Mair buried a 3 with 14 seconds left for a 60-55 lead and Okananwa’s steal three seconds later finished off the win.

