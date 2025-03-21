Oilers superstars McDavid, Draisaitl out at least a week; Stuart Skinner avoids injury scare

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers lost both a game and another superstar Thursday, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets after Connor McDavid left with a lower-body injury. McDavid exited following a second-period collision with Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey. The Oilers were already without NHL-leading goal scorer Leon Draisaitl (lower body). Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday that both players will likely be out at least a week. The Oilers also lost starting goaltender Stuart Skinner late in the third period against the Jets, but Knoblauch said he will be available Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.

