Oilers rally for NHL-record fifth straight time to beat Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One thing is becoming clear during this year’s NHL playoffs: Don’t count out the Edmonton Oilers.

They rallied from a 2-0 series deficit to oust Los Angeles in six games in the first round. Then they opened the second round Tuesday night by setting a league record with their fifth consecutive playoff comeback victory in a single postseason.

Zach Hyman scored from just above the right circle with 3:02 left to put Edmonton ahead for good in its 4-2 victory over Vegas Golden Knights after falling behind 2-0.

“That’s part of having a mature, older group,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Players have seen a lot, a lot of good things and a lot of bad things. In the playoffs, things fluctuate. There’s a lot of things that can stress out the team. No matter what happens, I think we handled it really well tonight.”

Vegas, which had just seven shots on goal over the final two periods, lost a playoff game in regulation after leading by at least two goals for the first time. The Golden Knights are 47-4 overall in the postseason with that kind of lead.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring a second goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of Game 1 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher

Game 2 is Thursday night in Las Vegas.

“We’ll go over it and get ready for Thursday night’s game,” said Mark Stone, who scored both Vegas goals. “It’s going to be a big one for us.”

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, and Corey Perry and Connor Brown scored the other goals. Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid each had two assists. McDavid now has four consecutive postseasons with at least 10 assists for fourth-best in league history. Calvin Pickard was barely tested after the first period and finished with 15 shots.

“We have experience to win games in a lot of different ways, a lot of untraditional ways,” Hyman said. “Any time you get a win, it’s a big day. We’ve got to take what we did in the second and third and do in the first.”

Stone tied Jonathan Marchessault’s franchise record with 36 goals for his Vegas career. He also extended his goal-scoring streak to three games. Adin Hill made 24 saves.

Both star-studded top lines delivered in the first period, with Stone scoring twice, the first on a double-minor power play. Edmonton’s top unit cut the deficit in half with 3:34 left when Perry deked Hill for an open net with McDavid and Draisaitl getting assists on the play.

Neither team scored in the second period even though the Oilers outshot Vegas 12-1. The Golden Knights had never been held to fewer than two shots on goal in a regulation playoff period.

Edmonton didn’t waste a chance early in the third, tying the score 57 seconds in when Draisaitl backhanded a shot off the boards and off Hill.

Hyman, who earlier in the shift took a stick to the face from Kaedan Korczak, broke the tie in the closing minutes, and Brown sealed the win 1:16 later.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo did not play because of an illness, allowing Korczak to make his first career postseason start. Vegas also was without Pavel Dorofeyev, who led the team with 35 goals this season, for the second game in a row because of an undisclosed injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy has descibed him as day to day.

