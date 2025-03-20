Oilers Leon Draisaitl misses game vs Jets; Kane, Prime Minister Carney join team for pregame skate

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — NHL leading goal-scorer Leon Draisaitl was scratched due to an undisclosed injury in the Edmonton Oilers’ home game against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch before Thursday’s game referred to Draisaitl as being doubtful to play in listing the forward’s status as day to day. He said the team was taking a cautious approach a month before the playoffs open and after Draisaitl was hurt in a 7-1 win over Utah on Tuesday. Injured Oilers forward Evander Kane joined his teammates for an optional pregame skate for the first time this season. Also joining the Oilers on the ice was newly sworn in Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.