Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner leaves game briefly after collision with Bruins’ Nikita Zadorov

BOSTON (AP) — Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner left Tuesday’s game in Boston late in the first period after a hard collision with Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov, then was back on the ice for the start of the second. Zadorov was trying to cut in front with the puck and was inside Oilers’ defenseman Brett Kulak when he collided with the goalie, sending his mask flying off when he went face first onto the ice. After staying on his knees for a few minutes talking to a team trainer, Skinner got up and skated off. Zadorov got a minor penalty for goaltender interference but apologized to Skinner after the game.

