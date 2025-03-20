Oilers’ Draisaitl doubtful vs Jets; Kane, Prime Minister Carney join team for pregame skate

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — NHL leading goal-scorer Leon Draisaitl is doubtful to play Thursday, when the forward’s Edmonton Oilers host the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch listed Draisaitl as day-to-day in saying the team is taking a cautious approach a month before the playoffs open. Draisaitl sustained an undisclosed injury in a 7-1 win over Utah on Tuesday. Injured Oilers forward Evander Kane joined his teammates for an optional pregame skate for the first time this season. Also joining the Oilers on the ice was newly sworn in Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

