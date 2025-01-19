Oilers captain McDavid to have hearing with NHL after match penalty for cross-check

By The Associated Press
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) prepares to shoot as Vancouver Canucks' Derek Forbort (27) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/ETHAN CAIRNS]

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will have a disciplinary hearing for his cross-check to the head of Vancouver Canucks winger Conor Garland. The NHL’s Department of Safety also announced Sunday that Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers will have a hearing for cross-checking Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard. Dates and times for the hearings were not announced. Both incidents occurred Saturday night during a melee at the end of the Canucks’ 3-2 victory over Edmonton in Vancouver. Both players are facing potential suspensions after drawing match penalties during the chaotic closing seconds. Every other skater on the ice received a minor penalty for roughing.

