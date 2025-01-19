Oilers captain McDavid to have hearing with NHL after match penalty for cross-check

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will have a disciplinary hearing for his cross-check to the head of Vancouver Canucks winger Conor Garland. The NHL’s Department of Safety also announced Sunday that Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers will have a hearing for cross-checking Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard. Dates and times for the hearings were not announced. Both incidents occurred Saturday night during a melee at the end of the Canucks’ 3-2 victory over Edmonton in Vancouver. Both players are facing potential suspensions after drawing match penalties during the chaotic closing seconds. Every other skater on the ice received a minor penalty for roughing.

